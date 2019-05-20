Dr. David Heidemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Heidemann, MD
Dr. David Heidemann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Michigan Cornea Consultants PC29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 101, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (586) 576-0487Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-2020
- 3 11250 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 2A, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 576-0487
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Heideman after 2 other ophthalmologists We’re not able to solve my eye problem. Dr Heideman was thoughtful and insightful in his diagnosis and surgery was suggested and sceduled. A week before surgery I received a call from Dr H explains he had found a newer method that he felt would be very successful. It worked and I’m thrilled!
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1073504122
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
