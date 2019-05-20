See All Ophthalmologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. David Heidemann, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Heidemann, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Heidemann, MD

Dr. David Heidemann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Heidemann works at Michigan Cornea Consultants PC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yogesh Reddy, MB BS
Dr. Yogesh Reddy, MB BS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Heidemann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Cornea Consultants PC
    29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 101, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 576-0487
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-2020
  3. 3
    11250 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 2A, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 576-0487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heidemann?

    May 20, 2019
    I was referred to Dr Heideman after 2 other ophthalmologists We’re not able to solve my eye problem. Dr Heideman was thoughtful and insightful in his diagnosis and surgery was suggested and sceduled. A week before surgery I received a call from Dr H explains he had found a newer method that he felt would be very successful. It worked and I’m thrilled!
    — May 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Heidemann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Heidemann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heidemann to family and friends

    Dr. Heidemann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Heidemann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Heidemann, MD.

    About Dr. David Heidemann, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073504122
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Heidemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heidemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heidemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heidemann has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heidemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidemann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Heidemann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.