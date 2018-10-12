Overview

Dr. David Henry, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Access Health Care Pc in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.