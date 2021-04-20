See All Dermatologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. David Hensley, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Hensley, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Hensley works at Metroplex Dermatology in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metroplex Dermatology
    300 W Arbrook Blvd Ste D, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 704-4777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Kerotosis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Lesion

Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 20, 2021
    Dr Hensley and his staff are polite, courteous and professional. He and his staff are friendly while providing answers to patient questions. I never feel rushed. What a a Godsend.
    Connie P.- — Apr 20, 2021
    About Dr. David Hensley, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144376419
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hensley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hensley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hensley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hensley works at Metroplex Dermatology in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hensley’s profile.

    Dr. Hensley has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hensley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

