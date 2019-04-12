Dr. David Hockenbery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hockenbery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hockenbery, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hockenbery, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Digestive Health Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr. Hockenbery for a consultation. He was extremely knowledgeable, listened to my personal situation, and included me in decisions about my care plan. Would definitely see again.
About Dr. David Hockenbery, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes/Wash U
- Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
