Seattle is considered one of the healthiest cities in the nation. Some of Washington’s best hospitals are located in Seattle, including University of Washington Medical Center. Other hospitals in the area include EvergreenHealth Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center. Seattle Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital in the area. Veterans have access to the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System. Washington Healthcare Access Alliance is a resource that helps people find free community health clinics.
U.S. News ranks University of Washington Medical Center #1 in Seattle and Washington. It ranks nationally in 6 adult specialties, including:
Offering some of the best children’s care in the northwest is Seattle Children’s Hospital. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: