Dr. Karlee Ausk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karlee Ausk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Swedish Gastroenterology1221 Madison St Ste 1220, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-4250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Swedish Gastroenterology - Ballard5350 Tallman Ave NW Ste 520, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 215-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, seemed to understand all my concerns and questions, easy to understand, and took sufficient time to thoroughly explain things to me.
About Dr. Karlee Ausk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336159789
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ausk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ausk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ausk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ausk has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ausk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ausk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ausk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ausk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ausk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.