Dr. David Hoenig, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hoenig, MD
Dr. David Hoenig, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Hoenig's Office Locations
Northwell Health Urology at the Center for Advanced Medicine450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoeing is an outstanding Physician. He listens to and answers all of my many questions. Not quick answers, but complete and thorough answers. He is a compassionate person and I could not be more satisfied with his pleasant attitude. An extremely knowledgeable professional. Probably the best doctor I have ever been to, and I have been to many.
About Dr. David Hoenig, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457467086
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Urology Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, General Surgery|Ri Hospital Brown University
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Urology
Dr. Hoenig has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Bladder Stones
Dr. Hoenig speaks Spanish.
