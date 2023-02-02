Overview of Dr. David Huang, MD

Dr. David Huang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in El Segundo, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at 21st Century Oncology in El Segundo, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.