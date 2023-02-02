Dr. David Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Huang, MD
Dr. David Huang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in El Segundo, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
El Segundo860 N PARK VIEW DR, El Segundo, CA 90245 Directions (310) 414-9990
- 2 1225 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 401-9964
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huang treated me for Cancer. He is conservative in his treatment and made sure I totally understood the procedures I would go through, and his personal concern for my future impressed me greatly.
About Dr. David Huang, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1154325652
Education & Certifications
- Uc San Francisco Moffit Hosp
- Los Angeles County+University of Southern CA Medical Center|Usc-Norris Canc Hosp
- California Pacific Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
