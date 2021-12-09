See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. David Kaye, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kaye, MD

Dr. David Kaye, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kaye works at Natural Vision in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Pterygium and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fresno - Natural Vision
    6767 N Fresno St Ste 200, Fresno, CA 93710 (559) 432-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Retinopathy
Pterygium
Stye
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Coreoplasty
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Endophthalmitis
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Goniotomy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Iridectomy
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Strabismus Surgery
Trichiasis
Vitreous Abscess

Ratings & Reviews

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 09, 2021
I had severe cataracts and many retinal detachment. Dr Kaye restored my vision and I'm seeing 20/20. Experience is what you get when choosing the best.
Brian Rettmann — Dec 09, 2021
About Dr. David Kaye, MD

  Ophthalmology
  54 years of experience
  English, Afrikaans and Hebrew
  Male
  1124180518
Education & Certifications

  NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
  U Witwatersrand
  U Witwatersrand
  U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
  Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaye has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, Pterygium and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaye.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

