Overview of Dr. David Krieger, MD

Dr. David Krieger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Perleman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Krieger works at HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Aventura in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.