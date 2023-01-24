Dr. David Lamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lamb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lamb, MD
Dr. David Lamb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Lamb works at
Dr. Lamb's Office Locations
-
1
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamb?
I’ve done what you asked. Don’t push it. I have a life
About Dr. David Lamb, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023037959
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- The Pennsylvania Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamb works at
216 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.