Overview of Dr. David Lamb, MD

Dr. David Lamb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Lamb works at Princeton Orthopaedic Associates in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.