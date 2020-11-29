Overview

Dr. David Larson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Larson works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Proctectomy and Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.