Dr. David Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Larson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Larson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
Had colorectal surgery, it was a difficult surgery but Dr. Larson worked and got positive outcome. Now to recover and hopefully this Cancer beast is gone.
About Dr. David Larson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255301818
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- MAYO CLINIC
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Larson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Proctectomy and Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.