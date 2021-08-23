Overview

Dr. David Lau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Lau works at Chinatown Cardiology, P.C. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.