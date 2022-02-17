Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lee, MD
Dr. David Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California Irvine Medical Center
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
UCI Urology20350 SW Birch St Ste 210, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (714) 456-7005
UCI Urology101 The City Dr S # PAV3, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I developed Prostate cancer in 2016. Dr. David Lee was and is the best prostate cancer surgeon on the east coast and now the west coast of the United States. He performed my radical prostatectomy in 2017. His skill in performing the surgery, sparing nerves and providing the best care possible really save my life. I am now 5 years cancer free and is due to Dr. Lee. Excellent listener and provides the best options for a life changing event. Thank you Dr. Lee.
About Dr. David Lee, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1730128232
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.