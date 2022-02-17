See All Urologists in Newport Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. David Lee, MD

Urology
4.8 (28)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Lee, MD

Dr. David Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California Irvine Medical Center

Dr. Lee works at UCI Health Urology in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCI Urology
    20350 SW Birch St Ste 210, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7005
  2. 2
    UCI Urology
    101 The City Dr S # PAV3, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2022
    I developed Prostate cancer in 2016. Dr. David Lee was and is the best prostate cancer surgeon on the east coast and now the west coast of the United States. He performed my radical prostatectomy in 2017. His skill in performing the surgery, sparing nerves and providing the best care possible really save my life. I am now 5 years cancer free and is due to Dr. Lee. Excellent listener and provides the best options for a life changing event. Thank you Dr. Lee.
    Gregory M. Suey — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. David Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730128232
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

