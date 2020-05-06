Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lee, MD
Dr. David Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Perry County Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Emergency Department211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Neurologic Associates Of Central Brevard Inc3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 450, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I have been treated by this healthcare provider for my cervical disc disease.
About Dr. David Lee, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1861505703
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.