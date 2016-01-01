Dr. Lemon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Lemon, MD
Dr. David Lemon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center, Knoxville Hospital and Clinics, Mahaska Health Partnership, Pella Regional Health Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Regional Medical Center
- Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
- Mahaska Health Partnership
- Pella Regional Health Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
About Dr. David Lemon, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1801881917
- University Ia Hospital|University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Duke|Duke University Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lemon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
