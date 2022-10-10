Dr. David Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1940Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Office of David S. Levine, MD523 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- Cigna
- Medicare
I had an accident and broke a toe. First time ever breaking anything. Dr. Levine and his team saw me the same day, calmed me down, and booked me into OR the next day to fix my toe. Three months later and I'm back to all my favorite activities - exercise, walking, wearing heels. Truly grateful for Dr. Levine and his team. They're smart, kind, thoughtful, and the best at what they do!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor View Hosp-U Wash
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Cornell University / College Of Medicine
- Cornell
