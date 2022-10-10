Overview of Dr. David Levine, MD

Dr. David Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Levine works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.