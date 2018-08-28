Dr. David Liska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Liska, MD
Overview
Dr. David Liska, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Liska works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liska is an amazing doctor. He takes his time, explains everything, and answers all questions until you feel comfortable. He never makes you feel pressured and gives you all your options. He did both of my surgeries for Crohns disease and other issues resulting from the Crohns. He has the best bedside manner and checked on me himself EVERYDAY while I was in the hospital! I was very scared before my surgeries and was very comforting! I would recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. David Liska, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902063589
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
