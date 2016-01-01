Dr. David Loren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Loren, MD
Dr. David Loren, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson GI Associates132 S 10th St Ste 585, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1508825316
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Loren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loren accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loren has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loren speaks Korean.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Loren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.