Overview of Dr. David Lustig, DO

Dr. David Lustig, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.



Dr. Lustig works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.