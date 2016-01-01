Overview of Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD

Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Flemming works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.