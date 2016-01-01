Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flemming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD
Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Flemming's Office Locations
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215900329
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flemming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flemming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
