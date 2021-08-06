Dr. David Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mann, MD
Dr. David Mann, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Medovate1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 145, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 499-5500Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent experience. Primary purpose was to treat a recurring wart that three previous dermatologists could not seem to eradicate. Also diagnosed three other conditions. One of these was misdiagnosed by a well respected local dermatologist, albeit when it was less pronounced. Wart now gone, others conditions well treated. Although very fast he is also very knowledgeable. First visit was maybe fifteen minutes to diagnose and treat all four conditions. Not unpleasant in demeanor, simply to the point. Check his experience and educational background. Impeccable.
- Dermatology
- English
- Mayo Clinic
- Dermatology
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
