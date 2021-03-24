Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David McDonald, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald works at
Neurology Assoc/Ormond Beach8 Mirror Lake Dr Ste A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 673-2500
Neurology Assoc/Ormond Beach870 Dunlawton Ave Ste 109, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 427-3700
Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-4000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was recently in Halifax and I really liked dr. McDonald. They did an MRI of my head and found a small aneurysm and sent the film off to a specialist but I haven't heard the results yet. I am assuming that he has not gotten the results back from the specialist. I like him much better than I did my neurologist I have now. If he accepts my insurance I will stay with Dr. McDonald.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104846815
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. McDonald accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Syphilis Infections, Temporal Arteritis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.