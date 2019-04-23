Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD
Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Frank I Mendelblatt MD PA600 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 822-6763
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This was routine after moving From MI and searching for doctor.I found dr.David to be An EXCELLENT professional.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Mendelblatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendelblatt has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelblatt.
