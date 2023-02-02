Dr. David Miller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Miller, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Appleton, WI.
La Salle Clinic Laboratory1531 S Madison St, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 996-3700
Affinity Optical1855 S Koeller St, Oshkosh, WI 54902 Directions (920) 628-9727
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Finally got up the nerve to have my severe bunion fixed. Dr. Miller immediately put me at ease and carefully explained my options. Surgery went great, and follow up care was excellent. Would not hesitate to recommend him to friends and family!
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
