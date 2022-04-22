Dr. David Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Miller, MD
Dr. David Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
1
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
The Urology Group - Middletown200 Medical Center Dr, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 423-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Timley, efficient, friendly, professional in all areas, would advise anyone who needs a Urologist that this is the office o visit. Dr. Miller is a great doctor.
About Dr. David Miller, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1821094707
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.