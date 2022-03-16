Dr. David Millett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Millett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Millett, MD
Dr. David Millett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Millett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Millett's Office Locations
-
1
Newport Neurohospitalist Medical Group Inc500 Superior Ave Ste 305, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-1843
-
2
Hoag Neurosciences520 Superior Ave Ste 350, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-1843
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Millett?
Dr. Millett has been my neurologist since 2004. I have partial complex, fronto temporal seizures, and am well controlled with a VNS and oral meds. He's compassionate, friendly, listens, is responsive....what else would you possibly want in a doctor. I've spent my life in healthcare, both in teaching hospitals and community settings, and have dealt with 100s of physicians, I have no hesitation in giving him a 5 star recommendation.
About Dr. David Millett, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1437177805
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millett works at
Dr. Millett has seen patients for Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Millett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.