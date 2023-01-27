Dr. David Mok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Mok, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Foothill Cardiologycalifornia201 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-6404
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mok is very caring and was very thorough in his evaluation of my condition
About Dr. David Mok, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1619061157
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University MD Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Princeton
