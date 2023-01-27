Overview

Dr. David Mok, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Mok works at Providence Medical Institute in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.