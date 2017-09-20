Dr. David Morimoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morimoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Morimoto, MD
Overview of Dr. David Morimoto, MD
Dr. David Morimoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Dr. Morimoto works at
Dr. Morimoto's Office Locations
-
1
Lee&vercellotti DDS LLC219 N Hammes Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 741-3220
-
2
Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center333 Madison St, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 741-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morimoto?
Dr. Morimoto is an excellent physician and human being. My recent surgical experience was outstanding from pre-op on, and I enthusiastically recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. David Morimoto, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1356305643
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morimoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morimoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morimoto works at
Dr. Morimoto has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morimoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morimoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morimoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morimoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.