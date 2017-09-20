Overview of Dr. David Morimoto, MD

Dr. David Morimoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.



Dr. Morimoto works at Associated Ophthalmologists in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.