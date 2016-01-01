Dr. David Mushatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mushatt, MD
Overview of Dr. David Mushatt, MD
Dr. David Mushatt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Mushatt works at
Dr. Mushatt's Office Locations
Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Mushatt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Med Sch
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mushatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mushatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mushatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushatt.
