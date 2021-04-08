Dr. David Nagorney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagorney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nagorney, MD
Dr. David Nagorney, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Dr Nagorney did a liver resection on my husband July 2017. Doctors in San Diego said that it could not be done, and if attempted he would die of liver failure. 3.5 years later my husband is doing well. He did have one distant metastasis that was treated with immunotherapy and proton. We owe his life being saved to Dr Nagorney. He is an amazing surgeon.
About Dr. David Nagorney, MD
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1447238886
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
