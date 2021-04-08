See All General Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. David Nagorney, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Nagorney, MD

Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Nagorney, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Nagorney works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Splenectomy, Gastrectomy, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Splenectomy
Gastrectomy
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Splenectomy
Gastrectomy
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nagorney?

    Apr 08, 2021
    Dr Nagorney did a liver resection on my husband July 2017. Doctors in San Diego said that it could not be done, and if attempted he would die of liver failure. 3.5 years later my husband is doing well. He did have one distant metastasis that was treated with immunotherapy and proton. We owe his life being saved to Dr Nagorney. He is an amazing surgeon.
    MaryLou Busby — Apr 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Nagorney, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Nagorney, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nagorney to family and friends

    Dr. Nagorney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nagorney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Nagorney, MD.

    About Dr. David Nagorney, MD

    Specialties
    • Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447238886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Nagorney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagorney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagorney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagorney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagorney works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Nagorney’s profile.

    Dr. Nagorney has seen patients for Splenectomy, Gastrectomy, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagorney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagorney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagorney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagorney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagorney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.