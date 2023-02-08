Dr. David Nedeff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nedeff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nedeff, MD
Overview of Dr. David Nedeff, MD
Dr. David Nedeff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine|West Virginia University|West Virginia University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Nedeff's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia - Chippenham1115 Boulders Pkwy Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (703) 214-6618Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient of Dr Nedeff for years originally for surgery to rebuild my shoulder after a European ski accident. Most recently thankfully only as a medical advisor. Find him to be open and honest in addressing your needs and questions. Not sure how he could provide a better medical service. Would recommend him without any reservations.
About Dr. David Nedeff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023051604
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med College|Rush Med College|Rush University Medical Center|Rush University Medical Center
- West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine|West Virginia University|West Virginia University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
