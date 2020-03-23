Dr. David Nieves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nieves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Nieves, MD is a Dermatologist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nieves works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psoriasis Treatment Ctr59 One Mile Rd Ext Ste G, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 443-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nieves?
I have been very pleased with Dr. Nieves professionally and personally (and his staff) for years. I have never waited more than a minute or two to be seen and he has been tremendous help with my various issues. Marna M. McDermott Cranbury, NJ 03/23/20
About Dr. David Nieves, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922075068
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester MC
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieves works at
Dr. Nieves has seen patients for Impetigo, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nieves speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.