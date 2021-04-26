Overview

Dr. David No, MD is a Dermatologist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. No works at Dermatology Center/Northern CA in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.