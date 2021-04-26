Dr. David No, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. No is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David No, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David No, MD is a Dermatologist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. No works at
Locations
Dermatology of Northern California192 Blue Ravine Rd Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-3373
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Went for my yearly check-up with Dr. No. I am always amazed at how through he is and does not minimize things I am worried about. The staff is really good. Been going to this office for many years and will continue. I also like that they now have some cosmetic services as well, have used these for laser work for some skin problems and it was a good experience as well.
About Dr. David No, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366452658
Education & Certifications
- Harvard
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. No has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. No accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. No has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. No has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. No on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. No speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. No. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. No.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. No, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. No appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.