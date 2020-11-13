Dr. David Ober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ober, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Ober, MD
Dr. David Ober, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Ober works at
Dr. Ober's Office Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Neurology100 Route 59 Ste 101, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-8808
-
2
Neil L Block MD60 Dutch Hill Rd, Orangeburg, NY 10962 Directions (845) 777-3555
-
3
Bon Secours Medical Group70 Hatfield Ln Ste 101, Goshen, NY 10924 Directions (845) 294-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ober?
As soon as I told Dr. Ober my symptoms, he knew the problem but proceeded to give me a thorough examination. I recommend him highly and without reservation. He was very caring and pleasant, as was his staff.
About Dr. David Ober, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1952463861
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital|Mt Sinai School Of Med
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ober accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ober works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.