Dr. David Padden, MD
Overview of Dr. David Padden, MD
Dr. David Padden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Padden's Office Locations
West Boca Medical Center9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 400A, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 430-4610
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padden?
Post op follow up visit..Appointment was on time and complete..Dr. Padden answered all my questions
About Dr. David Padden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Union College
Frequently Asked Questions
