Overview of Dr. David Padden, MD

Dr. David Padden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Padden works at West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.