Overview of Dr. David Palencia, MD

Dr. David Palencia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Palencia works at Medical Arts of New York, P.C. in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.