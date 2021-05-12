Overview of Dr. David Pazer, MD

Dr. David Pazer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Pazer works at Family Medical Associates in Ridgefield, CT with other offices in Redding, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.