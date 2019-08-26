See All Podiatrists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. David Pilla, DPM

Podiatry
3.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Call for new patient details
Overview of Dr. David Pilla, DPM

Dr. David Pilla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine

Dr. Pilla works at David M. Pilla, D.P.M. in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pilla's Office Locations

    David M. Pilla, D.P.M.
    2211 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Plantar Fasciitis
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dr. David Pilla, DPM
    About Dr. David Pilla, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1164506176
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pilla works at David M. Pilla, D.P.M. in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pilla’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

