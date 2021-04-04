Dr. David Portugal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portugal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Portugal, MD
Overview
Dr. David Portugal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Portugal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maurice Leibman MD & Assoc7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 700, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 272-1600
-
2
Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Southwest Cardiology, Sugar Land, TX16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portugal?
I WAS SO SICK AND HAD TO SEE MY CARDIOLOGIST BEFORE I WAS ABLE TO HAVE SURGERY. I HAD THE SURGERY AND DR. PORTUGAL WENT TO SEE ME TWICE A DAY IN THE HOSPITAL AS WELL AND HELPED ME THRU IT ALL. VERY SWEET DR AND WILL ANSWER ALL YOUR QUESTIONS BEFORE LEAVING YOU. I WAS CONFUSSED BUT I LEARNED A LOT FROM DR. PORTUGAL. YAY!!!
About Dr. David Portugal, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1114030343
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Baylor University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portugal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portugal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portugal works at
Dr. Portugal has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portugal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Portugal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portugal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portugal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portugal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.