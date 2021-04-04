Overview

Dr. David Portugal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Portugal works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.