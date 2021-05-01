Overview

Dr. David Powell, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Suzanne Bruce and Associates, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.