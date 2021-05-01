Dr. David Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Powell, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
-
1
Suzanne Bruce & Associates1900 Saint James Pl, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 850-0240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
I have gone to Doctor Powell for years for both dermatological issues and cosmetic work. I have always found that he takes the time to listen to your needs and provides excellent service to address them. I would be hard pressed to go to anyone else for my dermatology needs and non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
About Dr. David Powell, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295701456
Education & Certifications
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Powell speaks Spanish.
491 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.