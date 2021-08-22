Dr. David Prothro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prothro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Prothro, MD
Dr. David Prothro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franklin County Memorial Hospital, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Phillips County Health Systems and Smith County Memorial Hospital.
Triangle Family Medicine1475 Terminal Way Ste A1, Reno, NV 89502 Directions
- Franklin County Memorial Hospital
- Kearney Regional Medical Center
- Phillips County Health Systems
- Smith County Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Have just to town having dealt with top cardiologists from Stanford and the bay area. Found Dr. Prothro as very knowledgable of the latest. He takes his time to teach you what is going on and why he is prescribing a protocol. He has a great bedside manner and has helped me reduce my blood pressure dramatically thru his protocol, truly amazing.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942208426
- Harlem Hospital Center
- St Marys Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
