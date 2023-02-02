Dr. David Prough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Prough, MD
Overview of Dr. David Prough, MD
Dr. David Prough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They completed their residency with Mount Carmel Mercy Hospital
Dr. Prough works at
Dr. Prough's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Professional Building1100 E Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prough?
Very nice, very attentive
About Dr. David Prough, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1366465528
Education & Certifications
- Mount Carmel Mercy Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prough accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prough works at
Dr. Prough has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Prough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.