Overview of Dr. David Prough, MD

Dr. David Prough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They completed their residency with Mount Carmel Mercy Hospital



Dr. Prough works at Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Professional Building in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.