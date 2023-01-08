Dr. David Rahni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rahni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rahni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Rahni works at
Locations
Affiliates In Gastroenterology101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 833-1599
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rahni is a kind, compassionate, patient and caring physician. Most of all however, he is a highly-qualified and skilled gastroenterologist who gave me back my life. For over a year, I have suffered from an esophageal Schatzki ring, which has made it increasingly difficult to swallow solid food. Under Dr Rahni's ongoing care, I am making progress back to having a normal life, which includes eating a meal without fear of going to the emergency room each time (seriously). I am an anxious patient who struggles with fear before a procedure. Dr Rahni's compassion has helped me rest easy in the knowledge that I am in competent and healing hands. If you are suffering right now, you owe it to yourself and your loved ones to seek out help from this caring doctor. I got my life back and I could not be more grateful to him.
About Dr. David Rahni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1447571096
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Rhode Island Hospital
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Massachusetts)
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rahni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahni works at
Dr. Rahni has seen patients for Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahni speaks Persian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahni.
