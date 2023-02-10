Dr. David Ramey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ramey, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ramey, MD
Dr. David Ramey, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramey's Office Locations
- 1 16528 E Desmet Ct Ste B2100, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 944-8971
Providence Holy Family Hospital5633 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 482-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I sincerely appreciate Dr Ramey and his wisdom about my condition. He genuinely cares.
About Dr. David Ramey, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.