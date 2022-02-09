Dr. David Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ramsey, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ramsey, MD
Dr. David Ramsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Ramsey's Office Locations
Spindel Eye Associates6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 101, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 434-4193Monday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Ramsey for over two years for degeneration of the right eye. I have seen him every five to weeks for medical injections in the eye. His manner is excellent, and he shows respect for you as a person. When he wished to change the Medication. He worked with the insurance provider to facilitate the change. He is also invested in scientific study ,and publishing. Thus as a patient p, you know that he labors to know the diseases of the eye.
About Dr. David Ramsey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Hemorrhage and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramsey speaks Persian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.