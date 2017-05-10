Overview of Dr. David Rankine, MD

Dr. David Rankine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Homer, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Central Peninsula General Hospital and South Peninsula Hospital.



Dr. Rankine works at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer, AK with other offices in Soldotna, AK and Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vitamin B Deficiency and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.