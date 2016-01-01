Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Reed, MD
Overview of Dr. David Reed, MD
Dr. David Reed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, Plymouth MA146 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 833-6000
Ophthalmic Consultants Of Boston12 Rosebrook Pl, Wareham, MA 02571 Directions (800) 635-0489
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Reed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932330990
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.