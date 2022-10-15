Dr. David Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rhodes, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rhodes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Locations
Northeast Digestive1070 Vinehaven Dr NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 783-1840
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rhodes is such a GREAT doctor. He takes time to answer all your questions and discuss your medical treatment. Dr Rhodes is very professional and thorough. He has helped me and several members of my family with different medical issues. I highly recommend Dr Rhodes at Northeast Digestive.
About Dr. David Rhodes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1194734228
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes has seen patients for Dysphagia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.