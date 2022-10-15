Overview

Dr. David Rhodes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Rhodes works at Northeast Digestive Health Center in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.