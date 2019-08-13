See All Allergists & Immunologists in Leominster, MA
Dr. David Riester, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Riester, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Riester works at NORTHEAST ALLERGY ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY in Leominster, MA with other offices in Stoneham, MA and Sudbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Allergy -pcpo LLC
    79 Erdman Way Ste 101, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 537-4805
  2. 2
    Inmed Diagnostic Services of Massachusetts LLC
    3 Woodland Rd Ste 217, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 395-2922
  3. 3
    Post Rd. Pediatrics Llp
    616 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 537-4805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 13, 2019
    First and foremost...this Doctor and office staff are simply amazing. My husband needed an allergist/asthma MD, FAST once moving here temp to the area. After researching, Dr Riester came HIGHLY recommended. He is knowledgable, takes great enjoyment in his profession with explanations and current treatments. The certified nurse taking care of my husband that day was also outstanding! I am a certified nurse in another field so her expertise along with Dr Riester complimented the visit. My husband has had asthma for over 30 years with NO DR taking the time to help my husband. After 2 months, with treatment, my husband can bike 16 miles and he feels FABULOUS! Thank you so much for your thoroughness and passion for this type of medicine. Your personality, demeanor and kindness is applicable to treat all ages!! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!! Keep doing what you are doing. It shows with how happy your office staff is. Worth the drive!
    Linda B. — Aug 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Riester, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306843941
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Riester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riester has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Riester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

